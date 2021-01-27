Mayor Henry’s State of the City Address to be held Feb. 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry announced Wednesday that he will deliver his 2021 State of the City Address on Feb. 10.

Mayor Henry plans to discuss the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and the city’s continued response to the pandemic. In addition, he will highlight successes in 2020 and look ahead to plans for 2021.

The theme for this year’s speech is “Fort Wayne – It’s Our Time.”

The address will be held at noon at the Grand Wayne Center, but due to COVID-19, the city said the event won’t be open to the public. However, WANE 15 will air the address live on TV and on our website.