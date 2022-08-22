FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion.

In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”

“Our preference is to see a solution and location that best meets the needs of the community while also protecting the quality of life for residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” Henry added.

County commissioners are scheduled to meet with the federal judge on Thursday to evaluate the county’s progress.