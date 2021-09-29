Mayor Henry visits businesses on The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry walked down to The Landing Wednesday to talk with people who work in the area.

The mayor talked about improvements and took feedback on how companies are doing near the unique block.

“Well the nice thing about the landing is, it is a guarded street. The gates are down normally so people can walk back and forth across Columbia Street and not worry about vehicular traffic,” Henry said.

Locations he visited include:

Jeffery Benjamin Hair

Alto Grado Pizza

Mercado

The Landing Beer Co.

Utopian Café & Kitchen

The Bradley

TradeWell Tax & Financial

To learn more about The Landing, click here.