Mayor Henry to return to work after completing 10-day isolation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry’s office announced Monday that Mayor Henry is returning to the office for a light schedule this week after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

His office said after a few days of off and on fatigue he tested positive for the virus. Mayor Henry is fully vaccinated and has experienced mild symptoms. He credits the vaccine for a quick recovery.

The office said Mayor Henry has completed his required 10-day isolation period which started on the first day his symptoms began. His symptoms have improved which is the other requirement to leave isolation and return to normal activities. The local health leaders that he consulted with have agreed Mayor Henry had met the 10-day isolation requirements as well as the needed symptom resolution and is now able to return to work.

Cindy Henry, Mayor Henry’s wife, also tested positive for COVID-19 last week. She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Mayor Tom Henry and his wife are also encouraging residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Mayor Henry would like to thank the public for the outpouring of support that he and Cindy have received over the past several days,” the Mayor’s Office said.