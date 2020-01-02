Mayor Henry talks Electric Works ‘what if’

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Fresh of his unprecedented fourth consecutive oath of office, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry (D) talks about a big “what if.”

“What if” the delayed Electric Works project fails to launch? What would that say about Fort Wayne?

“Well, I think it’s a situation where Fort Wayne has stepped up and said, you know, we’ve got some possibilities in this community,” the mayor begins.

“Not every initiative succeeds. I’ve had a few during my tenure as mayor that didn’t succeed.”

Electric Works is a the massive renovation of the abandoned General Electric campus just south of downtown.

The recently published book “Turning Rust To Gold: Fort Wayne’s Fight For Revival” painted the Henry administration as slow to support the project, which the mayor denies.

If the development as proposed were not to go forward, Henry does not think the blame would rest with his administration.

“I certainly hope not,” he says.

“Did we do a significant amount of due diligence? Yes. And I’ll accept that, because we’re talking about $65 million.”

Developers have a current deadline of April 30, 2020 to secure funding and leasing commitments to keep the deal afloat.