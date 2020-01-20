Mayor Henry speaks to rotary club at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry addressed the rotary club at Parkview Field Monday, speaking to more than 130 business and community leaders.

Henry typically uses the speech as a practice run for the State of the City speech. Monday, he spoke to the success of police department, jobs coming to the area, downtown development, and the health of the city.

“We’ve got four or five new buildings that are going up and as well as the Phase Two of the Riverfront, so I think you’re going to see a lot of activity downtown,” Henry said. “We’re going to be spending over 30 million dollars in our neighborhoods so there’s going to be a lot of activity from an infrastructure perspective in 2020.”

WANE 15 will televise the State of the City speech in February on our News at Noon as well as here on our Newscast Streaming page.