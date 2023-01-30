Mayor Tom Henry (D, Fort Wayne) does an interview with WANE 15 outside his office at Citizens Square on Tuesday, 1/24/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry doesn’t want to give up running Indiana’s second largest city. On Monday, the four-term mayor announced he has filed paperwork to run for an unprecedented fifth term.

Henry made the announcement during an appearance at the Fort Wayne Rotary Club’s weekly meeting where he outlined the State of the City in advance of the yearly speech set to take place in February. He had previously announced his intention to run for a fifth term, however a DUI arrest in October 2022 made some question whether he might rethink that.

So far only one other Democrat, Jorge Fernandez, has filed. Republicans Jason Arp and Tom Didier have also filed for the May primary.