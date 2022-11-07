FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry responded directly to City Council President Jason Arp’s request for police footage, writing he was “baffled” by the councilman’s request.

A series of emails shared with WANE 15 on Monday details the interaction between the mayor and the councilman. Henry cited the “obvious obsession” of Arp’s request and challenged the councilman’s motivation to pursue “an additional ‘pound of flesh'” on the incident.

After Arp announced Friday his request for the body cam video, Henry responded to him Sunday in an email:

Councilman Arp, I must admit I continue to be somewhat baffled as to the intent and obvious obsession of your request. Normally, an inquiry of this type is made when guilt of an offense is in question. My breach of legal conduct was never challenged . I plead guilty and received a license suspension of 90 days, one year of alcohol abstention, submission to random BAC tests, an $800 fine, $3200 in restitution, alcohol counseling for a year, and a doubling of my car insurance for three years. Additionally, my wife, children, grandchildren and extended family continue to share in my embarrassment (especially my wife). Several weeks ago you requested I answer approximately 12 questions from you, which was done in depth. The rest of council and the citizens were also given copies of the answers Now you continue to want an additional “pound of flesh”, thirty days after the incident. What then is the true motivation behind your request of wanting to see me arrested, handcuffed, and jailed? I believe now it would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain. May I suggest, councilman, you concentrate on the needs of your district and the legislative branch.

Arp wrote back Monday, sharing the thread of emails with a number of agencies including WANE 15:

Mr. Mayor, I am sorry you feel that way. My prayers continue to be with you and your family during this difficult time. However, I do have a responsibility to the city to do all that I can to ensure that the work of the city is conducted in the most decent fashion, and that our conduct with city property and the use of the power of our offices is carried out in a manner that is above reproach. While further investigation maybe uncomfortable for all involved, it is our jobs to perform our duties even in uncomfortable situations. We ask that of our firefighters, police officers, public works employees and all the employees of our civil government, all the time. Thus, I do not intend to shirk my responsibility to the citizens of Fort Wayne that I have done my level best to ensure that this matter was examined to the extent possible in order to bring it to a close.

WANE 15 also submitted FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests- which have not been granted- to obtain officer bodycam footage and anything else related to the crash.

Arp announced in August he was exploring a run for mayor. Henry said in June he would be running for a historic fifth term, and Councilman Tom Didier announced in May his own mayoral campaign for 2023.