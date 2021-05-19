Mayor Henry proclaims May 16-22 Public Works Week in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed May 16-22 as Public Works Week in the City of Fort Wayne.

“Fort Wayne is a recognized leader in advancing proactive and innovative infrastructure improvements to benefit residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” Mayor Henry said. “The investments we’re making today position Fort Wayne as a desirable location for new jobs and economic development opportunities and an outstanding quality of life.”

For Public Works Week, Mayor Henry and the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division highlighted a construction project along Hobson Road that features collaboration among city divisions and the implementation of green infrastructure practices.

Hobson Road is a multi-phase project, the city said. This year’s work and final phase is occurring on Hobson between Stellhorn Road and Coliseum Boulevard.



Highlights include:

$2.5 million investment

Road reconfiguration to three lanes with bike lanes and added sidewalks

Conversion from concrete to asphalt surface

Signal and pedestrian improvements at intersections

New sidewalk infrastructure for bus stops, helping promote public transportation and those who use it

More greenspace with bioswales for water retention and treatment on site

The project is increasing the greenspace along the roadway by around five to six feet on each side which allows for the inclusion of planted bioswales where the grades allow

The inclusion of the bioswales was partially funded by a grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

This year, the city’s Public Works plan features nearly $28 million in projects, with $23.8 million for streets and roads, $2.5 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $1.4 million for bridges. Since 2014, the city said it has invested nearly $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.