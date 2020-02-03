Mayor Henry proclaims February 6, 2020 as ‘260 Day’

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — If you thought Valentine’s day was the next holiday to celebrate you’d be wrong. Last month, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed February 6, 2020 as “260 Day.”

It’s a day where the communities in the 260 area code can come together to celebrate their pride in Northeast Indiana.

“I just think being here already and celebrating who we are, being a part of something that’s not just retail not just restaurants, it’s everything. We live here and we’re happy we live here, we’re welcoming and we’re excited for what’s to come” said Melanie Wilson, owner of The Find.

The day was proposed by Fort Wayne Magazine. They hope to see deals, discounts, and specials from regional businesses, restaurants, and organizations.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry likes the idea of “260 Day.”

“For years, not too many people ventured downtown. Everything was kind of offered in the suburbs, but more and more of downtown Fort Wayne is kind of becoming a destination for not only our own citizens, but for visitors as well. So the more we can do to excite people about coming downtown and experiencing downtown, the better off we’ll be.”

See deals and specials by visiting FortWayne.com