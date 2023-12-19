FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a traditional year-end interview, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry talked with WANE 15 about some of the highlights of 2023.

He also provided an update on his wife, Cindy’s, health.

The mayor tried to downplay concerns neighbors might have about an unnamed Fortune 100 company’s proposed $3 billion to $4 billion data center, known as Project Zodiac. He said city workers vetted one of the company’s similar sites in Ohio and heard no noise.

Henry confirmed the city is exploring container homes and/or tiny homes for a possible project on East Berry Street.

Henry took a hands-off approach to the release of police body camera video, even in cases where officers use force.

The mayor abruptly cancelled year-end media interviews in 2022. The interviews allow more time for thoughtful responses than on-scene interviews allow.

Since the 2022 interviews were cancelled, WANE 15 informed the mayor’s office prior to this sit-down that we intended to ask questions from that year; several of those questions were related to his 2022 arrest for OWI.

WANE 15 also asked about the $400,000 settlements the city made in 2022 to local protestors, who were met with police force in 2020 as they protested against Minneapolis police brutality against George Floyd.

Finally, the mayor was asked for his wishes for 2024.