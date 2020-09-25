Mayor Henry names Sept. 24, 2020 ‘Don Ayers Day’ in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that Sept. 24, 2020 has officially been named Don Ayers Day.

Mayor Henry officially delivered the proclamation at noon at the Don Ayres Honda dealership. The award honors and celebrates Don Ayres for its dedication and service to the Fort Wayne community, the release said.

“Celebrating a 50-year milestone is a true honor. At Don Ayres, we pride ourselves on continuing to operate the business with the same priorities of hard work, integrity, and service that my father started 50 years ago. We also instill those values across every Don Ayres team member. We move into the future strongly committed to serving the Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities with the latest in Honda and Acura vehicles,” Sara Ayres said.

Sept. 1 marked the 50th anniversary of the late Don Ayres becoming a Pontiac dealer and the youngest General Motors dealer in the United States. Today, Sara Ayres, Owner and President, operates Don Ayres Honda and Don Ayres Acura.

Find more information on the dealership at its website.