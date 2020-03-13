Mayor Henry, health and government officials to update COVID-19 preparedness, readiness at noon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will be joined by Allen County Department of Health officials, the Allen County Commissioners and other government officials to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak at a noon news conference. Community preparations and readiness will be the focus according a news release from the City of Fort Wayne.

On Thursday, after hours of discussion, the Allen County Board of Health pushed off decisions on the possible closing of schools, venues, churches and other businesses due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Leaders from Fort Wayne Community Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools as well as the Memorial Coliseum, Parkview Field, Embassy Theatre, Clyde Theatre, Turnstone, World Baseball Academy, Visit Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Komets and others met with the Board of Health Monday to talk about the spread of the coronavirus.

The board considered recommendations for school systems ranging from county-wide closures, to school-by-school closures to establishing the so-called ‘social distancing’ in classrooms. The impacts of school closures on the community were also discussed as word spread of state-wide school closures in Ohio.

A working group of school leaders was set to meet Friday at noon to further discuss options and how to handle potential closures. The decision on the board’s recommendation is expected to be made Monday. However there may be actions announced at noon.

