FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Four-term Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is expected to announce plans to run for a fifth term during a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Henry said after winning his historic fourth term in office in 2019 that he would not run again. About a year later, he back-peddled on that statement. The email announcing the news conference came from tomhenryformayor.org and the website has a button where people can “Contribute to Mayor Henry’s 2023 reelection campaign.”

The mayor will make the announcement at 4:30 p.m. and you can watch it live on wane.com.

Two elected Democratic officials told WANE 15 last week they “believe” the mayor will run again. No Democrat has announced a campaign for 2023.

Republican councilman Tom Didier announced his campaign for mayor months ago. Didier handed Henry his last election loss in 2003 in a city council race.

Henry bounced back to win his first term as mayor in 2007.

The mayor is 70 years old. The only other person to serve four terms as Mayor was Harry Baals who held office in the 1930’s, 1940’s and again in the 1950’s.