Mayor Henry declares Dec. 17, 2020 as Costella Mack Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A long time employee with the City of Fort Wayne received a big honor Thursday night.

“Now therefore I, Thomas Henry mayor of the city of Fort Wayne, Indiana do hereby proclaim December 17, 2020 as Costella Mack Day,” said Mayor Tom Henry.

Mack is the Parks and Recreation Food Services Supervisor.

In 2010, she was recognized as employee of the year for organizing a number of projects. Before working for the city, Mack was a videographer at Channel 33.

Cozy, as those of us in the media call her, is battling cancer. She says tonight’s proclamation touched her heart.

“There’s a song my grandmother used to sing, an old old gospel song, give me my flowers while I yet live, and I thank you for taking the time,” Mack said.

It was organized by her family and Fort Wayne United.