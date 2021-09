The seal of the City of Fort Wayne is displayed on a podium at the Grand Wayne Center ahead of the annual State of the City Address. A Fort Wayne flag is posted behind the podium.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials with the City of Fort Wayne are expected to provide a look at the proposed 2022 budget on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Tom Henry and and City Controller Garry Morr are expected to share more details on next year’s budget during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. at Citizens Square.

This budget must pass through City Council prior to being reviewed at the state level.

