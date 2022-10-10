FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in court Monday after a crash that led to his arrest Saturday night.

A likely plea agreement will be submitted at a sentencing on November 7.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office shared a copy of the agreement with WANE 15. It calls for the mayor to not drink and submit to random alcohol or drug tests for 365 days. He would be suspended from driving for 90 days, and will pay an unknown restitution amount to the driver of the car he crashed into on the 4400 block of Old Mill Road.

The Allen County Prosecutor told WANE 15 this is a standard plea agreement for a first drunk driving offense.