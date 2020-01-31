Mayor Henry announces support for Electric Works extension

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Friday came out in favor of granting an extension to the economic development agreement for the multi-use Electric Works project that would occupy much of the former General Electric campus located just south of downtown.

Jeff Kingsbury, one of developer RTM’s partners, announced earlier this month that the group has found an anchor tenant, however, they will need deadline extensions to finalize details with the company and other tenants.

The deadline to secure funding and leasing commitments to keep the deal afloat had been set for February 1 with a closing deadline of April 30 of this year.

Kingsbury told WANE 15 RTM would want the deadline for funding and leasing to be pushed back by 90 days to April 30, and the closing date by 60 days to June 30.

In the news release announcing Mayor Henry’s support for the extension, those proposed dates were also mentioned.

“I continue to be optimistic that we’re going to be able to make Electric Works a reality. The local public funding partners remain committed to working with RTM Ventures to see the project happen and succeed while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m also encouraged that a potential anchor tenant has been identified. Our community recognizes that large projects are complex and time consuming but are important to help ensure local and regional success.”



The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board of Managers, and Allen County Commissioners will consider the deadline extensions at upcoming meetings.



The securing of an anchor tenant is vital to the future of the project because it will allow RTM to claim $65 million in public funds from the city of Fort Wayne, which would be made back in tax revenue in 12 years.

Among other companies or groups calling dibs on space in Electric Works: Parkview, Joseph Decuis, Three Rivers Music Theatre, Spherion Staffing, Rush Rock Gym, Fort Wayne Metals, Fort Wayne Community Schools and Indiana Tech.