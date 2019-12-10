Mayor Henry announces Easterseals Arc

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mayor Tom Henry joined representatives from Easterseals Arc Tuesday to announce an agreement beginning part of the City’s quality of life plan.

The City says the partnership with Easterseals Arc is focused on job assessment and skills training for citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The group will use the designated $500,000 project funding to work towards employment success and improve quality of life for people with disabilities.

“Companies and organizations in Fort Wayne have shown their willingness to include and embrace individuals with disabilities as part of their employment base. More than 60% of individuals served by Easterseals Arc are enrolled in employment-related services now,” said Mayor Henry. “By providing a larger, trained workforce, we’ll be improving the quality of life for employees and employers, and Fort Wayne will be a more inclusive and stronger city.”

Easterseals Arc has determined that utilizing existing space will be the most efficient use of the funding, therefore, will construct the learning labs and update equipment at their Coldwater Road campus. They will purchase two transit vehicles with lifts in order to provide transportation to employment and vocational training experiences for a greater number of individuals, and will make needed repairs and upgrades to improve accessibility, safety and comfort at the campus.

Although the project will be based at Easterseals Arc’s facility, it will include significant collaboration with area employers and other organizations to develop and support this new workforce.

Easterseals Arc offers a broad range of services including employment services, day programs, residential services, recreation, respite, and support in the community and at home. For more information, visit https://www.easterseals.com/neindiana/.