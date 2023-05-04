FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Elementary students at Waynedale were surprised Thursday by some visitors from a galaxy far far away.

R2-D2 and his friends paid a visit to the students on May 4th, which plays into the famous Star Wars line “May the force be with you”.

Students lined the hallways waiting for their guests to arrive. Once they saw R2-D2 and his friends, students screamed in excitement and were overjoyed to see some of their heroes.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. Watching the kids smile and reach out like, they’re in this, this is a part of their world now. And so it’s real for them. Just watching the joy and delight on their faces, it’s absolutely stellar.” Christopher Low, administrator intern at Waynedale Elementary

Engineers say the robots have over 50 commands, one that includes being able to talk to the students and blowing bubbles.