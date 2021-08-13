Maumee Watershed Alliance and Allen SWCD to host Rivers Summit III

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Maumee Watershed Alliance and Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District announced they are hosting Rivers Summit III in September.

During the events, leaders, innovators, elected officials, and community members are holding two events to discuss the state of Fort Wayne rivers, the fluid economics of good water and how to turn challenges into opportunities.

Schedule:

Sept. 15 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park This event will be an evening social with discussions on the local impacts of riverfront.

Sept. 16 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Anthony Wayne Ballroom at the Grand Wayne Convention Center The Rivers Summit III will address federal and local commitments to water quality, partnerships that succeed, the state of Lake Erie and our local waters, and feature a panel discussion with leaders in water quality.



Guest speakers include:

Susan Crouch – Indiana Lieutenant Governor

Dave Heine – Indiana State Representative

Jerry Raynor – Indiana State Conservationist, Natural Resources Conservation Service

Dr. Chris Winslow– Director, Ohio Sea Grant Program

Richard Batiuk – Retired Associate Director for Science, Analysis, and Implementation at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program Office

Jeff Reuter – Former Director, Ohio Sea Grant Program

Matt Fisher – Vice President, Lake Erie Foundation

Jordan Hoewischer – Director of Water Quality, Ohio Farm Bureau

Jeff Leonard – Defiance, OH City Administrator

Tom Henry – Fort Wayne Mayor

Anne Marie Smrchek – President, Maumee Watershed Alliance

Dick Waterfield – Waterfield Foundation

Tickets for the Sept. 15 evening event are priced at $10 each and include a beverage ticket. The Sept. 16 event is priced at $30 and includes lunch and refreshments. General Admission tickets include entry to both events and are priced at only $35. A 50% student discount and limited scholarships are available.

Email info@maumeewatershedalliance.org for information. Registration is requested, please visit maumeewatershedalliance.org for registration and tickets.