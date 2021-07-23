Maumee River Basin Commission addressing logjam of fallen trees along Cedar Creek

Fire officials say a group of kayakers got caught on these trees in Cedar Creek.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – Cedar Creek is considered a prime spot to canoe or kayak in northeast Allen County. However, fallen and submerged trees in certain areas along the creek could lead to a hazardous situation.

In June, Northeast Fire and EMS rescued over a dozen people from Cedar Creek in two separate incidents. Water rescues were needed due to high water levels, rapid currents and submerged trees that created a bottleneck for kayakers.

Rodney Renkenberger, executive director of the Maumee River Basin Commission, says these fallen trees are problematic when water levels are high. Those trees could submerge underwater when water levels are higher and create a safety hazard for kayakers or canoers.

Renkenberger called out one large logjam that has been an area of concern for the commission. As a result, the flow of water has been redirected and has put a nearby house in danger of getting flooded.

Before heading to Cedar Creek, Renkenberger encourages people to contact local authorities to see if the stream is safe enough to row through.

“We always want to encourage recreation on these streams, but folks need to be extremely careful and particularly when the waters are up and the velocities are high, you don’t know what’s underneath that,” Renkenberger said.

To address this issue in the long term, the commission was recently awarded a $26,000 grant for creek maintenance. Funds will be used to remove the logjam and other problematic trees to create a safer environment for kayakers and canoers.

If visitors experience any other issues with Cedar Creek or any watersheds around Allen County, they are encouraged to email the Maumee River Basin Commission or call them at 260-449-7226.