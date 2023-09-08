ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A proposal to build 112 units in Woodburn was submitted this week to the Allen County Plan Commission.

Paul and Mary Jane Schmucker, based in New Haven, submitted a two-page planning document for a 112-unit subdivision called Maumee Meadows on 61.5 acres. About 53.9 acres will be structures.

The development’s address is 5000-5400 North State Road 101. The Woodburn Missionary Church is located at one side of site, according to the site plan included in this article.

WANE 15 has reached out to the developer for details.

Developments this month will be placed on the calendar for the Nov. 9 public hearing.