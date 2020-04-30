Matthew 25 medical clinic closed after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne free medical clinic has closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic, located at 413 E. Jefferson Blvd., announced Thursday it was temporarily closed. The clinic said on its website that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and said it would not “safely and effectively run the clinic at this time.”

The staff member is self-quarantining. The clinic said the Allen County Department of Health suggested that any staff member who interacted with the positive staff member without wearing personal protective equipment should also isolate themselves for 14 days.

“Based on the number of staff who must self-quarantine, we cannot safely and effectively run the clinic at this time,” the clinic said in a statement.

Matthew 25 will be closed until May 10 and reopen on May 11 with reduced hours from 8:15 a.m. until noon.

During the temporary closure, Matthew 25 said it will continue to serve patients from home. Patients in need should call the phone nurse at (260) 426-3250 ext. 237.