Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic CEO announces retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic Chief Executive Officer, Mark Dixon has announced his retirement. With prior experience on the Board of Directors, Dixon assumed the role of CEO on an interim basis in 2014 with the intent of serving only six months. He decided to extend his tenure due to his love for Matthew 25 and its Gospel-based mission. After nearly 6 years of service, Mark declared that, “with all things in life there is a beginning and an end and I do believe I have done what was asked of me here and it is now time for someone else to sit in my chair.”

The Board of Directors has set up a search committee and is actively seeking a replacement.

“Mark has provided vital leadership at Matthew 25, bringing business acumen and strong financial sense to the organization. His contributions have set up Matthew 25 to better serve those most in need in our community,” said Board Chair, Dominic Freiburger. “Much of Matthew 25’s success these past years is due to Mark’s vision and implementation of that vision.”

Before the public announcement, Mark shared his decision with the staff, reflecting on “the many blessings that have been bestowed on me. One of those blessings is Matthew 25. We have accomplished so very many things. Frankly, I started to write them down and stopped, as the list is long. I’m so thankful I could be a part of the change here.”

Mark will serve as CEO for the rest of the season and retire in the spring of 2020. To read the position requirements, visit www.matthew25online.org/community/employment-opportunities. Interested applicants can also apply via www.indeed.com. Matthew 25 Clinic will not accept phone calls; inquiries must be submitted in writing.

Matthew 25 is the only full-time clinic in Allen County providing medical, dental, vision, and mental health care at no cost to patients. Matthew 25 serves low-income, uninsured adults in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. In the last fiscal year, the clinic served over 30,500 patient visits by a staff of 32 employees and over 550 volunteers. The nonprofit receives no government monies and relies entirely on gifts from individuals, organizations, and corporations, as well as grants from foundations.