Matilda Jane donates clothes to Salvation Army

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne families received new summer clothes thanks to a donation from a clothing company.

Matilda Jane donated hundreds of dresses, shirts and pants to The Salvation Army. On Wednesday, the summer clothes were handed out to families, drive-thru style.

Officials said the donation was meant to help offset the burdens of families who are experiencing financial difficulties during these trying times.

“The clothing hand out is another way local donations from community partners has provided a way for us to serve those in need,” said Jama Smith, Director of Resource Development at The Salvation Army.