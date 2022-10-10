FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event at Purdue Fort Wayne is raising awareness about mental health to reduce the stigma surrounding the topic.

“Stomp Out the Stigma” is a walk on campus that supports those struggling with mental health. Participants are meeting at noon at the Mastodon statue in Alumni Plaza, near Helmke Library. There’s also a resource fair beforehand at 11 a.m.

Walkers are encouraged to wear green to symbolize mental health awareness. Free t-shirts and green ribbons are available while supplies last.

The walk is part of Mental Health Awareness Week on campus.