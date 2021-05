FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Northeast Indiana company is celebrating 25 years of growth Thursday.

Master Spas, the company that claims to be the world’s largest swim spa manufacturer and the largest hot tub manufacturer, was founded in 1996.

Master Spas said it will expand its warehousing and production facility in 2021. It also expects to surpass 1,000 employees, with nearly 400 positions and a second shift added in the past year.