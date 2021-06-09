Master Gardeners of Allen Co. to hold Garden Walk & Plant Sale on June 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Master Gardeners of Allen County announced it is are resuming the annual Garden Walk & Plant Sale for 2021.

This free, family friendly event will be held at the Display Gardens of Allen County on the Purdue Fort Wayne Campus on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Master Gardeners said volunteers will be providing fun activities, answering gardening questions, and guiding guests throughout the gardens. The event includes many activities throughout the gardens and prizes for participants including free vegetable, fruit, herb and flower seeds.

The group said there is also a plant sale, which offers a wide assortment of plants including annuals, perennials and indoor plants. The sale is cash or check only.

Dan Heath will provide live music with acoustic guitar and vocals, Master Gardeners said. Area organizations and vendors will also be in attendance, including:

Paleteria La Michoacana – Fort Wayne Ice Cream & Food Truck

Environmental Resources Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne

Allen County Department of Environmental Management

Glenn’s Natural Honey

Three Rivers Fruit Growers

Creator’s Touch nature photography

Just Jewelry + JJ boutique

Visit the Master Gardeners of Allen County website and Facebook for the most up-to-date information on the event.

The display gardens are located at the Purdue Extension – Allen County located at 4001 Crescent Ave.

This fundraiser supports the Master Gardeners of Allen County, their programming, events and the

Display Gardens of Allen County.