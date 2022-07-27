FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two giant sunflowers grown in Fort Wayne at making a giant splash at the Indiana State Fair.

Alex Babich took them down to Indianapolis to be entered into the tallest sunflower category on Wednesday. They were officially measured at 19.5 inches and 17 inches. Babich said the tallest other sunflower entered so far this year is 12 feet. He expects to take the state title, but it won’t be official until Thursday.

Keenai Babich with his 19.5-foot tall sunflower at the Indiana State Fair. (Courtesy: Alex Babich)

The Babich sunflowers are officially measured at the Indiana State Fair Wednesday. (Courtesy: Alex Babich)

Ayla Babich with her 17-foot tall sunflower at the Indiana State Fair. (Courtesy: Alex Babich)

Getting it to Indianapolis was not an easy task.

“It’s going to be tricky. I’ll dig out the roots and then I’ll get the flower out with the help of my dad and wife and we’ll put it on three tables and on a 20-foot board and my dad has a box truck. We’ll put the heads of the flowers in first, but it will stick out the back still so we have red rags on the end,” Alex Babich explained.

Three other sunflowers in the garden are taller than 20 feet. The tallest, named the Ukrainian Spirit, is now 24 feet four inches – and still growing.

It’s only five inches away from the official U.S. record, which is why Babich isn’t cutting it down just yet.