Massive mural to be installed at The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A massive new mural is being installed at The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne, Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District (DID) announced.

Internationally renowned artist, Ouizi, will be painting the mural at located at 123 West Columbia St. DID said the mural will cover the entire east elevation of the building and will be approximately 6,000 square feet in size.

Photo courtesy of Art This Way

Louise Jones (née Chen), aka Ouizi, was born and raised in Santa Monica, California. She is best known for her large-scale floral mural installations. Her murals often depict site-specific plants and animals. Her affinity towards botanical subjects grows from an early introduction to Georgia O’Keeffe and fond memories of picking figs with her grandmother, DID said. She currently lives and works in Detroit. View her work at www.ouizi.art.

Ouizi will begin working on Monday and plans to have it completed by Sept. 17. DID is encouraging the public to visit the mural site to watch the artist work.

“We are thrilled to partner with Art This Way to bring world-renowned artist Ouizi to Fort Wayne. This will be an amazing addition to the growing work of top-tier murals in the area, and we’re honored that it will be gracing the side of one of our buildings!” said Brendon Maxwell, The Landing Ambassador.

On Sept. 17 at 6 p.m., the community is invited to join DID and Art this Way at the dedication event. There will be music and an artist talk.