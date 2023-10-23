FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eight co-developers proposed a transformational $1.5 billion series of projects for Fort Wayne’s north riverfront properties that would include an arena, soccer stadium, natatorium and more, covering more than 60 acres from Sherman Blvd. to Science Central.

It’s not immediately clear what Mayor Tom Henry’s administration thinks of the plan. The city owns some of the proposed sites, including the 6.4 acres on Harrison St. that housed the former Pepsi bottling plant. The mayor’s office has yet to respond to WANE 15.

In a release ahead of Monday’s announcement, developers checked off a list of items they say would attract more than 1.5 million visitors and users annually to downtown Fort Wayne:

5,000-seat multi-use arena and event venue

5,000-seat outdoor soccer stadium with connected boutique hotel

Natatorium with Olympic-size swimming pool

Additional athletic fields and basketball courts for youth sports and public use

An E-sports venue

“The Wedge” mixed-use development

Mixed-use high-rise building with attached structure parking

Multi-generational residential village that will house people of all ages and abilities

Expanded, accessible riverwalk spaces

“Fort Wayne has gone from unranked as recently as 2015 to 34th best place to live in the U.S. in

2023,” developer (and Indiana gubernatorial candidate) Eric Doden said in a statement. “We believe this bold riverfront plan would significantly increase our recognition as an outstanding place to live, work and play.”

Two years ago, Doden made a smaller, but similar pitch for Riverfront Phase III but the city was just starting Phase II and not prepared to pivot. The city had asked for Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for the Pepsi project, which Monday’s announcement seemed to blow past.

“Responding only to the City’s RFQ for the Pepsi property would have missed a once-in-a-generation opportunity to come together around a comprehensive project that accelerates Fort Wayne’s pursuit to be known as the one of the best communities in America,” Doden said in the statement.

This new, larger effort is being led by Doden’s DOMO Development with most of the other partners either based or with previous partnerships in Fort Wayne and Allen County:

Brown Capital Group

Card & Associates

Cityscape Residential

DOMO Development Company

Grove Holdings

MKM Architecture

Thompson Thrift

Weigand Construction

In September, Card & Associates made headlines with the announcement of its sports complex in partnership with the city of New Haven.

“Youth sports have proven to be great drivers of tourism, outside spending and tax revenue

for communities. Fort Wayne has the capacity, the potential and the ambition to establish

itself as a true regional hub for youth sports and family entertainment,” Andy Card,

founder and CEO of Card & Associates, said in a statement.

WANE 15 will provide further updates from Monday’s announcement.