Masks or no masks? Fort Wayne tourist spots weigh their own mask mandate, capacity limits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Tuesday, several tourist spots around Fort Wayne will be responsible for implementing their own mask and capacity guidelines.

This comes two weeks after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the end of the statewide mask mandate, and nearly a week after Allen County Health Commissioner Matthew Sutter announced the county would follow suit.

WANE 15 reached out to various tourist attractions around Fort Wayne to see if they would continue to limit capacity and to require masks in their facilities. Nearly all have confirmed masks would still be required within their facilities, but capacity limits could change over the coming weeks.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

It’s too soon to know exactly what crowds will look like at the Children’s Zoo when its doors open on Apr. 24, according to a spokesperson. They added that more details on protocols will be announced towards the end of April.

In the meantime, the Children’s Zoo strongly encourage residents to continue wearing masks.

Embassy Theatre

A spokesperson for the Embassy Theatre released the following statement:

“The Embassy continues to work closely with the local health department. In regards to the mask mandate, social distancing and capacity efforts for venues post April 5, the Embassy will continue to ask staff, volunteers and guests to wear masks and social distance. We will utilize our current reduced capacity numbers that we have set at this time through April 30. We are used to being nimble and adaptive. So, we will reassess protocols for the future as we approach the end of April.”

Parkview Field

A month out from the start of the TinCaps regular season, Team President Mike Nutter announced that masks would still be required inside Parkview Field. Nutter also admitted during last week’s press conference with the Allen County Health Department that crowds will be limited, for now.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back, but now is not the time to celebrate the victory, totally, in its entirety yet,” Nutter said.

Science Central

A spokesperson for Science Central released the following statement:

“At Science Central, visitors’ health and safety are as important to us as our mission of being a regional resource that provides inspiring and fun hands-on science education for all people of all ages. To that end, we have implemented and adhered to a series of COVID-19 safety policies since reopening last June.



“Currently, Science Central sells tickets on an hourly basis, with ticketholders required to arrive at the museum at the time associated with their ticket. We cap ticket sales per hour, which helps us limit the number of people in the building, in the interests of maintaining a safe, socially distanced environment. These policies will continue after April 6.



“Additionally, Science Central will continue to require that visitors over the age of 8 wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in our building and socially distance from visitors that they do not arrive with. Also, certain exhibits at Science Central will remain closed, due to sanitization and social distancing considerations.



“Science Central reevaluates its COVID-19 safety policies on a regular basis. Any changes to those policies will be posted on our website’s COVID-19 page: sciencecentral.org/9-uncategorised/916-coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html.”