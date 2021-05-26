Masks no longer required at Fort Wayne, Allen County buildings June 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Commissioners have lifted the face covering requirement at city and county buildings.

The city said masks at Citizens Square and all other municipally-owned buildings will become optional beginning June 1, the same day masks at all County-owned buildings — including the Rousseau Centre and the Allen County Courthouse — will no longer be a requirement for visitors and employees.

A mask requirement was initially in place at government buildings until July 4 but officials said ongoing vaccinations and reductions in local COVID-19 cases were contributing factors in lessening the mask requirements.

