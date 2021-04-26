Masks and sexual orientation cause uproar at NACS meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last week Northwest Allen County School board member Steve Bartkus made comments to suggest mask choice and sexual preference were comparable.

Monday night he apologized.

“I greatly apologize from the bottom of my heart,” NACS board member Steve Bartkus said. “I hope we can keep moving forward and do what’s best for our children.”

“People have a choice to be gay or straight, right? Some of the craziest things against God’s rules on this earth, we have a choice now. When do the parents get a choice here, and the children get a choice whether this is good for their family or their personal well-being because there’s a lot of families that are psychologically affected with this, physically affected with this. I’m not saying masks don’t work, they do for some cases.” Steve Bartkus NACS board member

Bartkus made the comment at a question-and-answer meeting the school board held last week, inviting medical professionals to talk about the importance of wearing a mask.

The comment left some parents and students upset and Monday night they showed up with signs and rainbow masks.

“It was super inappropriate,” Carroll freshman Regan Konow said. “It does not represent my views as a Carroll High School student and many of my friends. I would like him to resign because I need a board member that’s going to represent my views and my opinions appropriately.”

During the meeting, Bartkus said he wanted to emphasize people’s right to choose when it comes to students wearing a mask and apologized Monday night if he offended people. He went on to say that the comment ‘came out of ignorance.’

More than 200 parents, teachers, students, and administrators attended the NACS school board meeting.

“Masks are just not as impacting as we would wish them to be,” concerned parent Marcia Teeters said. “So I think they should be a choice.”

Over 40 parents and students lined up to express their concerns to the board about both masks and Bartkus’ comments.

“The requirement to wear masks for seven hours a day is physically, cognitively, and emotionally exhausting.” -one NACS student to board.

“Wearing a mask will not cause you any ill effects,” Parkview Health chief of anesthesiology, Parkview Ash Sud said to the board. “I’ve worn a mask for 17 years at work every day for 10 to 20 hours at a time. Over a billion people wear a mask in this world daily and they get sick less than us.”

The NACS board voted 3 to 2 to keep their COVID mitigation plan through the rest of this school year, and yes that means masks will be required for students. Board president Kent Somers, and Bartkus voted no.

The statewide mask mandate was lifted on April 6, but the state still mandated face coverings in K-12 schools through the end of the school year. The last day of the NACS school year is May 28.

Tuesday morning a mask picket will take place at every school in Allen County 30 minutes prior to the start of the school day.

As for next year, the NACS board says they’ll make the decisions on students wearing masks as they navigate summer school. The next school board meeting for NACS is Monday night at 6 p.m.