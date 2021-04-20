Mask debate ignites EACS school board meeting as many voiced concerns

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — To masks or not to masks? That was the debate at the East Allen County School Board meeting Tuesday night where teachers, parents, students and school administrators voiced their concerns over whether or not to let student unmask while at school.

At times tensions were high and after more than an hour of discussion, the rooms were still spilt.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions there were only so many seats available in the board room. This meant parents, students and other member of the public who wished to speak were asked to wait in the lobby and in other locations of the administration building.

Some parents say that the school should allow students to choose whether or not to wear a mask.

They say they are not against teachers or the school system but they are worried about their student’s mental health.

However, one teacher who spoke asked the board to keep the masks as a safety precaution until the end of the school year. To that some of the parents boo-ed him.

Another parent said that the school should keep the masks and focus on the school’s budget and the state voucher program. Overall the school board says that they understand parents’ concerns.

Also on the school agenda was the futures of two former East Allen County School property in Woodburn and the former Hoagland/Heritage Elementary School Property. The school will hold a public hearing to decide what to do with the properties. A date for those meetings has not been set yet.