FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A load of potatoes was spilled across West Jefferson Boulevard early Friday.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on West Jefferson Boulevard near Lutheran Hospital. Potatoes could be seen in the eastbound lanes of West Jefferson Boulevard.

It’s not clear where the potatoes came from.

Traffic did not appear to be slowed in the area. Vehicles were driving over the potatoes, mashing them.

A city of Fort Wayne Street Department crew was sweeping up the mess.