FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne announced Friday it will change the nighttime colors of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge to show support for Ukraine.

The bridge carries traffic on Clinton Street across the St. Marys River just north of downtown.

The bridge will feature the colors of blue and yellow, which are the colors of the Ukraine flag.

It will be lit up with those colors Friday and Saturday night.

The country was invaded by Russia earlier this week and people across the world are showing their support of Ukraine’s freedom and the well-being of its citizens.