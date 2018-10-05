Martin Enterprises Inc. agrees to pay feds for false demolition claims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A now-defunct Fort Wayne excavation company that operated in the city for more than 113 years has settled a lawsuit filed by the federal government that alleged it dumped construction debris rather than clean fill at properties it was hired to demolish as part of a Blight Elimination Program.

Martin Enterprises closed earlier this year and on Friday it was announced it has agreed to pay $61,016 to settle a case involving fraudulent claims submitted to the federal government.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Martin submitted claims for federal Blight Elimination Program funds for demolition work done in Fort Wayne from February to September of 2017.

The Blight Elimination Program was one of several created in 2008 as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) to aid with economic recovery efforts brought on by the recession.

The City of Fort Wayne awarded Blight Elimination Program contracts to Martin to demolish houses on blighted properties.

However instead of filling the excavation sites with clean fill as required by the contract, Martin filled the sites with construction debris and then falsely billed and received payments from the federal government.

The properties Martin mishandled are:

1920 Hoagland Ave.

1217 Taylor St.

509 Buchanan St.

1404 Stophlet St.

3402 S. Hanna St.

1344 Wabash Ave.

2727 Bowser Ave.

4006 Avondale Dr.

3104 Broadway

4927 S. Anthony Blvd.

4215 Holton Ave.

Under the settlement, Martin repays the $30,508 of federal BEP funds that Martin received for the fraudulently billed claims, and also pays a civil penalty of $30,508.

“We will not tolerate dishonest contractors who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of federal taxpayers,” said United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “My Office’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit will continue to require contractors who submit fraudulent claims for federal government funds to reimburse the government for their ill-gotten gains and also pay civil penalties under the False Claims Act.”

