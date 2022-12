FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A martial arts school in Fort Wayne celebrated 25 years of business on Saturday.

Penny Beddow-Wolf is the owner and chief instructor of Coventry Taekwondo, which opened in 1997 with seven students.

To celebrate 25 years, there was an open house with activities for all ages. Guests included the first student to join the martial arts school.

Beddow-Wolf has taught many children and adults in Fort Wayne, and holds several black belts.