Markle container home gets the final level

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — A Markle home being constructed out of shipping containers is one step closer to being complete.

On Monday a crew hoisted the final three containers into place, completing the frame of the home. In total, nine shipping containers were used to build the three-story house.

Rock Creek Container Homes, founded by friends Mile Grant and Kyle Decot, is in the process of constructing their first home made out of shipping containers along County Line Road.

Now that the containers are set, crews will now move inside the house and start welding, plumbing and electrical.

The goal is to have windows and doors installed by December and be done entirely with the project by February 2020.

When finished, the house will measure 3,000 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, an office, a game room and more. Developers are only using local products and labor to complete the home.

