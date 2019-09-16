Markle company turning shipping containers into homes

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — The housing market is booming in northeast Indiana, including a new and unique kind of housing.

Partners Mike Grant and Kyle Decot are friends and co-owners of Rock Creek Container Homes located in Markle. They started their business last year with the idea of creating homes, offices, smokehouses, storm cellars, “she sheds” and bunkers that would be steady, impervious structures.

How? They build using shipping containers.

“It started as a conversation about building a house,” said Grant. “We have come across a couple of container homes on our motorcycle trips and vacations and it spawned the idea. And we thought if we are going to build something, let’s build something big and let’s build it on a pretty impossible site to build on – a hill.”

Currently, Grant and Decot working on their first container home in Markle, on County Line Road. The property overlooks Markle and is on the edge of what locals call the “sledding hill.”

The project not only includes a house being made out of shipping containers, but a nearby garage will also be made out of the shipping containers, as well. The pair is also using only local products and labor to complete the home.

One container can withstand 196 metric tons of stacked weight on their corner posts and can take wind speeds of 100 mph. And with several containers joined together to create it, the home will be able to sustain an even greater wind force.

“By the time you put all those (containers) together it’s going to be a good chunk of steel and it should be here long after we are gone,” said Decot.

Shipping container dwellings are a spin-off of the popular “pole barn” homes. The containers are not semitrailers but built much stronger, to be used on barges, ships, and trains.

The average cost for a container is $2,750, and by the time the project is complete, the build will have recycled nine 40-foot shipping containers. When finished, the house will be three levels and measure 3,000 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, an office, game room and more.

The pair hope to have the home complete by the end of this year, early 2020. As it stands now, Grant and Decot aren’t sure if they’ll sell the home, or how much they’d list it for it they do go to market.

Take a tour of the site currently under construction below.

For more information about Rockcreek Homes, click here.