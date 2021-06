HUNGTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Thanks to a donation, the Huntington’s Police Department has a new trailer.

Photo courtesy of the Huntington Police Department Facebook page

Novae, a company out of Markle, builds trailers and donated it to the department.

Huntington officials say the trailer will serve many functions including for their meth suppression team, training equipment, public relations functions and more.

The department posted pictures on its Facebook page along with a huge thank you to Novae for their support of local law enforcement.