Market Wagon expands ‘online farmers market’ delivery to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Market Wagon announced it is expanding delivery of its online farmers market and delivery service in the Fort Wayne area.

Market Wagon, Inc., an Indianapolis-based startup company focused on helping farmers get their products to area consumers, says that its newest delivery expansion will help to meet the demands for fresh local food in the Fort Wayne area.

The delivery area includes: Dekalb, Huntington, Allen, Whitley, Wells, Noble, Adams, Kosciusko, Grant, Wabash, LaGrange, Steuben, Blackford and Jay Counties.

The “online farmers market” allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or smartphone throughout the week and place an order from multiple vendors with one single checkout, the company siad. Orders are delivered each Thursday afternoon in insulated totes using ice packs as needed to preserve freshness.

“Market Wagon’s mission is to enable food producers to thrive in their local and regional markets.” said Market Wagon co-founder Dan Brunner. “Our online store contains everything you’d expect to find at a physical farmers market – local farm-fresh eggs, dairy, meat, produce, baked goods and more.”

“By bringing the same products you’d expect at a local farmers market into an online shop, we are increasing the market for local farms and artisans, and ultimately it’s those vendors that win,” said Nick Carter, co-founder, and CEO of Market Wagon.

Fort Wayne has many local Farmers and Artisans apart of the vendors that deliver to Fort Wayne, including:

Windrose Urban Farm is a Fort Wayne–based nonprofit organization focused on developing innovative programs offering career training and mentorship to disadvantaged young adults in our community. Programs explore new, ever-evolving ways to engage and positively impact employees while helping them build and translate their skills toward personal, community and economic success. Through the programs, disadvantaged youth develop the "soft skills" – such as resiliency, perseverance, time management, teamwork and creativity – that underpin success both in school and in life and work. The farm currently offers fresh shiitake, oyster and lions mane mushrooms grown in downtown Fort Wayne.

Amish Aquaponics is located in New Haven, Indiana. It is certified Organic by Ecocert ICO and offers year-round exotic lettuces and more. All of the lettuce can be safely stored in a cool refrigerator with the pod attached for up to two weeks.

Household 5 Soap is a veteran and family-owned and operated natural soap and skincare maker. Products are designed for men and women.

Hoffman Certified Organics is a USDA Certified Organic farm located in Huntertown that specializing in pasture-raised certified organic poultry. Hoffman Certified Organics is a family company run by brothers Ben and Don Hoffman. With the growing demand for pure organic meat products in the US, the Hoffman brothers devised a much-needed plan to provide the region with local 100% USDA Certified Organic chickens.

More than 687 products are available to choose from in the market, with more vendors loading new products every day, the company said.

Shopping requires no upfront fees or long-term subscriptions. Interested food producers can apply to become a vendor on the company’s website, MarketWagon.com.

Market Wagon also operates local food networks in St. Louis, Indianapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Louisville. To learn more about Market Wagon Inc. or local vendors, visit www.marketwagon.com or call Trisha Smith at 317-207-7867.