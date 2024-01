FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In just a few short days dozens of restaurants around Fort Wayne will be offering special deals. Savor Fort Wayne is making its return this Wednesday.

Emily Stuck with Visit Fort Wayne stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Savor Fort Wayne runs January 17 – 28. Over 90 restaurants are participating in the event. You can see which ones are and the menus being offered by clicking here.