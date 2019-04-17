Marion WWII veteran's remains returned after 76 years Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conduct a dignified transfer of Pvt. Fred Freet, 18, of Marion, Indiana. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Ben Mota) [ + - ] Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conduct a dignified transfer of Pvt. Fred Freet, 18, of Marion, Indiana. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Ben Mota) [ + - ] Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conduct a dignified transfer of Pvt. Fred Freet, 18, of Marion, Indiana. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Ben Mota) [ + - ]

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) - A Marion World War II veteran's remains will finally be returned home after 76 years.

On Tuesday, the remains of Marine Corps Pvt. Fred Freet arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Pvt. Freet fought in Japan during the Battle of Tarawa on the Gilbert Islands. He was part of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division and was sent to fight on the island of Betio.

Freet, an 18-year-old from Marion, was killed in action November 20,1943 during the first day of battle. His body was not identified and was burried in a temporary cemetery on Betio.

According to a release from Grissom Air Base, Freet's remains were identified by the U.S. Navy in 2018.

A Marine Corps honor guard from Grissom Air Base participated in the dignified transfer of Freet's body from the airport. Several of Freet's relatives were at the airport for the transfer to show their support for his ultimate sacrifice.

Pvt. Freet will be burried in his hometown at the Marion National Cemetery on Thursday.