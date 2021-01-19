Marion Police searching for missing 16-year-old with autism

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Athens Herrera was last seen in the 500 block of North Keal Avenue. The 16-year-old has severe autism and left home without his glasses, a police report said.

  • Athens Herrera
  • Athens Herrera

Athens is described as a white male, 5-feet-7 and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone who spots Athens should call 9-1-1, or (765) 662-9981. Residents should not approach him, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss