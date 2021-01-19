Marion Police searching for missing 16-year-old with autism

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Athens Herrera was last seen in the 500 block of North Keal Avenue. The 16-year-old has severe autism and left home without his glasses, a police report said.

Athens Herrera

Athens is described as a white male, 5-feet-7 and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone who spots Athens should call 9-1-1, or (765) 662-9981. Residents should not approach him, police said.