MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Marion Police Department responded to 911 calls of gunshots Saturday morning, leading to warrants out on three individuals for attempted murder according to a press release.

Officers responded to the area 2800 block of South Brownlee Saturday morning after reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, the victim stated he was changing the tire on his car when a black Chrysler sedan pulled up next to him. The victim then said three people exited the vehicle and two subjects started firing at the victim.

The victim retreated behind his vehicle and returned fire on the suspects. A neighbor of the victim saw the incident on his security camera and retrieved his gun firing one round at the suspect vehicle.

Police were later notified of a 17-year-old gunshot victim being treated at a local facility. The 17-year-old matched the description of one of the suspects and after he was treated for his injuries he was released into police custody. He was transferred to a juvenile detention facility where he is being held on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Marion Police Department was able to identify the other two suspects and issue warrants for their arrest.

Jaikell Johnson, otherwise known as Capone Johnson, and Ronald Payton have outstanding warrants for Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Jaikell Johnson had obtained treatment for a gunshot wound in Anderson and had left the hospital before officers could contact him.

To report information on this case or others please call the Marion Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (765) 668-4417 or the Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS (8477).