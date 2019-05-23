Marion police looking for convenience store robber

Marion Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store Wednesday. The robber went into the Village Pantry at 1422 E. 38th Street and demanded money, according to police. He told the clerk he was armed but never showed a weapon.

In surveillance video released by investigators, the robber was given money from the register and left with an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the store. He’s described as a black man wearing a white baseball cap, a bandana over his face, a dark colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, sunglasses along with one tan glove and one black glove.

CrimeStoppers of Grant County released a survelliance image of a convenience store robbery on E. 38th Street on Wednesday, May 22.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of people who commit felony crimes. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip 24 hours a day at 765-662-8477 or www.p3tips.com.