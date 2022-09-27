MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County.

Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.

When police got to the house, they found “a red liquid consistent with blood” on the front porch, the release said. While at the scene, officers were told a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when he heard gun shots, but then realized it was him who had been shot. The victim said he ran to a family member’s house and was taken to the hospital from there.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Jureall D. Miles, told officers he didn’t see who shot him.

Miles was transferred to a medical facility outside Grant County for treatment.

Officers said this is an active case and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Marion Criminal Investigation Division at (765) 668-4417 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS (8477).